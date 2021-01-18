CUSportsNation - Taylor Embree targeting Utah (Timpview) tight end Carsen Ryan

As Class of 2022 recruiting intensifies, Embree has identified a new highly-rated prospect in four-star Provo, Utah native Carsen Ryan .

Colorado tight ends coach Taylor Embree proved himself on the recruiting trail for the 2021 class, in large part by landing a commitment and NLI from local blue chipper Erik Olsen .

Offering Ryan was something Embree did not too long after being hired by Karl Dorrell and getting settled in Boulder. Embree issued a scholarship offer to him on April 15 and since then, Ryan's opportunities to play college football have eclipsed a dozen.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect recently released a Top 6 schools list and Colorado made the cut, along with Pac-12 foes Washington and UCLA as well as Virginia, Nebraska and Brigham Young.

In his junior campaign at American Fork High School, Ryan caught 53 passes for 609 yards and three touchdowns.

