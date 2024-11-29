Takeaways: Colorado concludes regular season on a historic note

Colorado handled Oklahoma State on both sides of the ball Friday afternoon in a 52-0 shutout win to keep CU’s Big 12 title hopes alive for at least another day.

Friday’s performance at Folsom Field featured two very different teams, one that had postseason outcomes on the line, and the other playing with nothing to lose. It was easy to distinguish which team Colorado was Friday as it dominated with 471 total yards while allowing only 147 yards of offense to Oklahoma State.

It is Colorado’s first shutout since the Arizona game on Sept. 16, 2021 and largest shutout win since a 58-0 victory over Minnesota on Sept. 21, 1991.

Head coach Deion Sanders has had much to celebrate this season turning a 4-8 team into a Big 12 Championship game contender with a 9-3 overall record and a 7-2 record in the conference games.

Friday’s regular season finale was also a day to celebrate CU’s seniors as two dozen players said goodbye to the program and Folsom Field. Sanders shared special moments with receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. and his sons Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. during the senior day ceremony.

After rolling through Oklahoma State, Friday was a day of reflection, fatherhood and gratuity for Sanders. With at least still one more game to play, either at the Big 12 championship or at a bowl game, the final contest of the 2024 season at Folsom Field was a momentous occasion.

“I don't just coach these young men,” coach Sanders said. “I love these young men like their family, and I just want them to soar, not just from the football aspect, but as young men in life. And that was tough just seeing them all around the stage, when I called them up in the locker room right before I came here, that's tough. I didn't really think about it until you know, you watching the last seconds tick off the clock like, dang, this is it.”

Here are five takeaways from CU’s one-sided final regular season game: