In our Countdown to Spring series, we'll break down each of Colorado's position groups heading into its first season under head coach Deion Sanders.

The anticipation has been building to watch Colorado’s star-studded cornerbacks take the field in black and gold.

Headlining the cornerbacks room are Colorado’s first five-star acquisitions since 2008, Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain. McClain won’t be suited up for spring, nor will three-star fellow incoming freshman Carter Stoutmire, but two additional CB transfers and Nikko Reed will be vying for his spot in these coming weeks.

Hunter’s health fluctuated in his first year at Jackson State. He came into the season-opener against Florida A&M operating at about 60 percent according to cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis, who previously worked at JSU.

“[Hunter] went through some injuries with his ankle that he had in high school and never really got back to 100 percent,” Mathis said. “The first game he played … we had a conversation with me, him and Coach Prime right before the game and he said he was 80 percent. I knew, me and Coach Prime both knew that he was not even close to being 60 percent, but he went out there and played. He had a great game and then re-injured it.

“That just kept lingering … he had a chance to get healthy. I think he’s going to be ready to go now.”