Colorado’s men’s basketball team opened the 2023-24 season with a dominant 75-57 win over Towson Monday night in Boulder. The Buffs played a sloppy first half before coming out and lighting the nets on fire to pull away quickly after halftime.

“Good first win,” head coach Tad Boyle said postgame. “A tale of two halves, obviously. I thought we fought the adversity in the first half we had offensively, and came out in the second half and figured things out a little bit. I was really proud of our defensive effort the first 20 minutes. We really guarded at a high, high level, and we pretty much did that the whole game. We had some breakdowns a little bit here and there, but really happy with this team’s defense and rebounding which obviously you guys know is something I stress every day, every game.”

Colorado came out hot in the first half, jumping out to a 16-4 lead early on. It was suffocating defensively and played with great pace on offense, getting out in transition and getting easy buckets whenever it got the chance. The Buffs created turnovers, got good shots, and everything appeared to be flowing for Tad Boyle and company.

However, the last eight minutes or so looked like the first game of the season. The Buffs lost touch defensively, and fewer stops meant fewer transition buckets. CU’s tempo suffered, and the offense as a whole got stuck in the mud as a result. By halftime, the Tigers had cut the Colorado lead to just four, 28-24.

“In the first half, we were kind of stagnant and just not moving as much, and that’s why we had a lot of turnovers,” point guard KJ Simpson said.