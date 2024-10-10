Scouting the opponent: Colorado hosts Kansas State in titanic Big 12 duel

Colorado is fresh and back from the bye week, and now Deion Sanders and company are preparing for their biggest test of the season. When No. 18 Kansas State comes to Folsom Field on Saturday night, the Buffs will have another chance to make a statement to the college football world that they’re ready to compete for a Big 12 title.

Beating Chris Klieman and Kansas State — coming off of a bye of their own — will be no easy task. The Wildcats present another challenge in the form of a diverse running game with an explosive quarterback that can get the job done with his arm and his legs.

The win in Week 5 against UCF sent a message that Colorado is not the same team as last year, but building off of that with a win against Kansas State would almost certainly earn the Buffs a spot in the top 25 and help them surpass their win total from last season through just six games.

Kansas State, similarly to Colorado, has improved week by week after a slow start to the season. After escaping a near-upset against Tulane and taking a beating against BYU on the road, the Wildcats dismantled Oklahoma State 42-20 in Manhattan, so they’re taking similar momentum out of the bye week.

Let’s dive into the matchup and what Colorado can expect from Kansas State on both sides of the ball.

Who: No. 18 Kansas State (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) at Colorado (4-1, 2-0 Big 12)

Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

When: Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8:15 p.m. MST

TV: ESPN