Scouting the opponent: Colorado begins late-season push against Texas Tech

Who would’ve thought? The Buffs will put their one-loss conference record on the line on Saturday against a formidable Texas Tech squad that is still right in the middle of the Big 12 title chase as well.

The Buffs had an extra week to prepare for the Red Raiders while they watched TTU head coach Joey McGuire do a massive favor for his good friend Deion Sanders. Texas Tech knocked off Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, removing the Cyclones from the ranks of the unbeaten and giving CU a leg up in the race to Arlington.

Of course, the Buffs can only get to the Big 12 title game with four more wins, starting in Lubbock this weekend. Texas Tech has had some puzzling results this year, but the overall resume points to a solid team with an explosive offense that can hurt teams on the ground and through the air. Getting a win will be no easy task for Colorado as it heads into the land of the tortillas.

Let’s take a look at the matchup and what Texas Tech brings on both sides of the ball.