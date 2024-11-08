Scouting the opponent: Colorado begins late-season push against Texas Tech

Who would’ve thought? The Buffs will put their one-loss conference record on the line on Saturday against a formidable Texas Tech squad that is still right in the middle of the Big 12 title chase as well.
The Buffs had an extra week to prepare for the Red Raiders while they watched TTU head coach Joey McGuire do a massive favor for his good friend Deion Sanders. Texas Tech knocked off Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, removing the Cyclones from the ranks of the unbeaten and giving CU a leg up in the race to Arlington.
Of course, the Buffs can only get to the Big 12 title game with four more wins, starting in Lubbock this weekend. Texas Tech has had some puzzling results this year, but the overall resume points to a solid team with an explosive offense that can hurt teams on the ground and through the air. Getting a win will be no easy task for Colorado as it heads into the land of the tortillas.
Let’s take a look at the matchup and what Texas Tech brings on both sides of the ball.
Texas Tech at a glance
Head Coach: Joey McGuire (21-14 in 2+ seasons at Texas Tech)
2023 record: 7-6 (5-4 Big 12)
Total offense: 446.9 yards per game (22nd in FBS)
Total defense: 462.1 yards allowed per game (128th)
Scoring offense: 36.4 points per game (20th)
Scoring defense: 34.4 points allowed per game (120th)
When Colorado has the ball
Pat Shurmur, Shedeur Sanders and the rest of the Buffs' offense are likely licking their chops heading into this one. Texas Tech has the worst defense in the Big 12 by almost every measure, and this Colorado squad is built to exploit it.
Texas Tech especially struggles defending the pass, allowing the second-most yards per game through the air (only Tulsa is worse). Obviously, that bodes well for a Colorado offense that loves to throw the ball all over the yard.