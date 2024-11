The Buffs are leaving Lubbock with a huge win to put them at 7-2 overall and in sole possession of second in the Big 12 at 5-1.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders discussed how his team secured the win in Lubbock, despite the tortillas plus he broke down key players in the win and more. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, defensive tackle Amari McNeill and safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig joined reporters to speak on their performances and more after the win.

Check out the full postgame media sessions below: