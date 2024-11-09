Roundtable: Buffs looking to start November strong against Texas Tech

Even though No. 21 Colorado didn’t play last week, the Buffs secured some important results to set themselves up for a pivotal November.

The Buffs are now tied for second in the Big 12 with previously undefeated No. 17 Iowa State after losing to Colorado’s opponent this Saturday, Texas Tech. No. 22 Kansas State also took a loss against Houston, and now, the Buffs' path to the Big 12 title game appears to be more clear.

In addition to the significant losses, the College Football Playoff rankings were announced on Tuesday and Colorado checked in at No. 20, which is the highest CFP ranking for the Buffs since landing 10th in the final rankings in 2016. However, Colorado has work to do this November to even bring a CFP seeding to fruition.

The Buffs look to commence a successful November in Lubbock this Saturday against the Red Raiders. On Nov. 2, head coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders gave Iowa State its first loss of the season in a 23-22 win on the Cyclones' turf. Running back Tahj Brooks and wide receiver Josh Kelly, Texas Tech’s leaders in rushing and receiving, led the charge in Ames, Iowa, and those two are looking to help the Red Raiders keep the momentum going against CU.

With Colorado ranked for the second week in a row and the excitement of the CFP rankings, head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs are staying locked in to begin what they hope is an undefeated November and secure their fourth straight win on the road.

“Every game is a playoff game to us,” Sanders said. “It's been that way all season. I think Shedeur [Sanders] made a comment early … every game we play is like a durn Super Bowl to people, not only to them, but to us, and it is.

“So that's the way we're going into it. Every game is a playoff. It's a single-elimination tournament, and we plan on approaching all of them with passion, with purpose, with consistency, with focus, and that dog-like attitude.”