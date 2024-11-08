Opposing View: Getting to know Texas Tech with RedRaiderSports.com

Colorado will have to navigate one of the toughest matchups on its schedule Saturday when it takes on Texas Tech in Lubbock. The Red Raiders are coming in with lots of momentum after knocking off previously-unbeaten Iowa State.
The Buffs (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) are trying to collect their fourth straight road win in dominant fashion after winning the previous three games away from Boulder by a combined 73 points.
Before the game, we checked in with Jarrett Ramirez of RedRaiderSports.com for a look at what Texas Tech (6-3, 4-2) is going to bring to the table and where things stand at this point in the season.
How much momentum can Texas Tech take from last week’s big upset at Iowa State, and did you see them turn a corner in any area in that game?
There is a lot of momentum to be pulled from the win over ISU and it really rejuvenated both the program and the fan base coming off those back-to-back losses to Baylor and TCU. Heading into the BU game, Tech was 5-1 and 3-0 in conference and really felt like it had control of its own destiny, particularly with the two-game stretch the Red Raiders were about to have. Getting blown out by Baylor was one thing, then losing the way they did to TCU blowing a 17-point lead was even more damaging.