Tad Boyle's logs 300th career win in Buffs' 2OT win over Northern Colorado

Head coach Tad Boyle's 300th career win didn't come easy against Northern Colorado in what ended as a double-overtime win, 90-88, Friday night in Boulder.

Colorado (2-0) had a chance to claim the win before regulation, but UNC's Marcell McCreary had other plans as he hit a clutch 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.

The back-and-forth battle continued as the Buffs struggled to defend the Golden Bears' 3-point shot. The Buffs eventually found themselves at the free-throw line to claim the win, but CU's performance almost gave way to UNC's first win against Colorado since 1935.

The Golden Bears shot 13 of 36 from beyond the arc on Friday night and McCreary almost played hero for UNC with a final 3-point attempt that fell short.

CU received scoring contributions from 10 players in the game including six of them who had at least nine points. The Buffs had three players close out the night in double figures led by center Elijah Malone who had a game-high 27 points in an 8-for-12 performance from the floor.

Malone also hit 10 of his 12 free-throw attempts in the double-overtime win to go with five rebounds. Trevor Baskin nearly had a double-double as he scored nine points and pulled down nine rebounds for CU.

Julian Hammond III and Javon Ruffin both scored 12 points in the game for CU while Andrej Jakimovski had nine points and six rebounds. Assane Diop controlled the glass for Boyle's team as he brought in 10 rebounds to go along with three points.

There will be a lot film to review for Colorado after a messy evening with 21 turnovers and fouls that turned the game into a double-overtime duel.

The Buffs will get some time to regroup before their next game Wednesday night against Cal State Fullerton at CU Events Center.