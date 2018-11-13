Late on Monday night, Denver 7 news reported that the Colorado Buffaloes and Mike MacIntyre would be parting ways at the end of the season.

On Tuesday morning, Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George released the following statement regarding the report, which cites anonymous sources:

“We do not comment on speculation or unsubstantiated rumors with anonymous sources," George said. "Let me just say I have made no decisions regarding the future of the football program."

George added: “As I’ve stated in the past, we continually evaluate all aspects of all of our 17 intercollegiate sport programs.”

Colorado faces Utah, which is the 65th edition of the Rumble in the Rockies, on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. PT in Boulder. The game can be seen on the Pac-12 Networks.

UPDATE: Here is Mike MacIntyre's first comment about the news. Mike Singer of CUSportsNation.com asked MacIntyre on the Pac-12 Coaches Teleconference Call to comment on the rumors.

"I understand it's false news," MacIntyre said. "The last time I talked to Rick was two weeks ago. He came in and 100% backed me on everything we're doing and likes where we're headed. That's all I know."