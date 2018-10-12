Q&A with Colorado Buffaloes OC Darrin Chiaverini
Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini chatted with CUSportsNation.com for an exclusive interview, covering a number of topics surrounding CU football.
This seems like something I'm asking you every week now. How is the health of Juwann Winfree?
"Yeah he's not going to play this week. With that high ankle sprain, he can't seem to get better [yet]."
How's Blake Stenstrom doing? What have you seen from him in practice?
"I think Blake has a really bright future. He's really, really football smart. He has a great football bloodline with his dad being from Stanford and playing in the NFL. He can throw it. He can move in the pocket, he's athletic. He has a bright future for us at Colorado."
A couple of your young running backs, Jarek Broussard and Deion Smith, what have you seen from them? Jarek is healthy now right?
"Jarek and Deion both came off knee injuries their senior year, and I've seen really bright things from both of them. On Wednesdays, we stay after with the young guys and those guys kind of scrimmage and go live-on-live. Jarek makes some moves that are really impressive. Deion is another guy who's really explosive and is starting to get back to 100% healthy. I think both of those guys are going to have a big role in the future at Colorado."
You knew coming into the season how much Laviska would be utilized. But be honest, did you think he would have this level of production and be a Heisman contender early in the season?
"I mean, you never know how guys are going to play when the lights come on, but I knew he was a special talent and that's why when I was designing the offense with Coach Adams, I wanted to make sure [Shenault] would touch the ball as much as possible. He's really strong and explosive; I wanted to find ways to get the ball in his hands in space, and we've been able to do that over the first five games. For him to have 51 catches in five games is really impressive. We're just going to keep feeding him and try to find ways to get him the ball."
