OC Pat Shurmur resetting the Colorado offense with his new-look group

Colorado’s offense will look different without the talents of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter this fall, and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is working this spring to bring new quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis plus other new additions up to speed in a new offense.

Both Lewis and Salter began spring practice looking to prove they have the ability to be Colorado’s starting quarterback. Each of Colorado’s new quarterbacks provides his own set of skills at the position, and Shumur is finalizing his spring assessments of who can fill Sanders’ shoes for CU as spring practices are coming to a close.

Neither of the two quarterbacks are getting the nod at this point of the offseason, but Shumur hopes Lewis and Salter’s development will lead to a tough decision for him to eventually make.

“I like to see them both be doing things, where at the end of it, it would be a flip a coin who plays,” Shurmur said. “That’s what I’m looking for. … They’re all just trying to do the best with the plays that we give them or I give them. I’m getting a feel for the ones that Kaidon can do with his skill set. Then I certainly know the ones the JuJu can execute.

“You got to play to the strengths of the guy that you have and that allows our offense to grow wide and deep.”

Elevating the skill positions on the offense is also on Shurmur’s priority list as he brings his quarterbacks along. Colorado’s wide receiver room consists of nine scholarship players plus the recent addition of Campbell’s Sincere Brown. Drelon Miller and Omarion Miller have stepped up this spring in the absence of former CU wide receivers LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr.

Outside of Colorado’s current group of receivers, the Buffs also have tight end Zach Atkins who has shown his ability to be a playmaker in multiple areas this spring.

“We like his skill set, and if he's out there, then we'll do things that highlight his skill and ability and he can run and catch,” Shurmur said. “I really prefer tight ends that are first and foremost receivers and then somewhat efficient blockers. I think if you want to go the other way, you can just put a big lineman in there.”

Shurmur has done exactly that, just last season, by transitioning former defensive end Sav’ell Smalls to tight end. With the added versatility from Atkins in the tight end room, the presence of that position on the field may be more prominent and help diversify Shumur’s playbook as Colorado makes a more dedicated effort to run the ball this season.

In 2023 and 2024, Colorado had the worst rushing offense in FBS averaging just 70 yards per game. At the beginning of spring practice, Shurmur, as well as offensive line coach Gunnar White, emphasized how the offense wants improve the run game this season. With spring practice coming to a close this Saturday, Shumur provided an update on how they incorporated the run over the last four weeks.

“We're trying to develop a foundational run game against our defense,” Shurmur said. “We put in a special effort on running the ball with the runners and then all the things we did last year. … We’re trying to get our offense to be a little deeper and a little wider and do more things next year.”

There’s plenty of nuances within Colorado’s offense this season, and Shumur has more work to do in the portal, as well as on the field, to fill several significant departures. The offense will have a new quarterback taking control, receivers stepping into veteran roles, running backs that look to actually run the ball and an offensive line that aims to not allow 40 or more sacks. All are a part of Shurmur’s work in progress this offseason.

“It's fair to say the only thing you really bring from last year is that winning feeling that you had by winning nine games,” Shurmur said. “You also bring the disappointment of losing four and you try to learn from that, but you have to recreate your team at all levels every year with the new pieces that are out there and new players. So, that's where we're at and I think that's what spring is for.”