Campbell transfer WR Sincere Brown commits to Colorado

Colorado checked off one of its biggest priorities for the spring portal season on Sunday. Campbell University wide receiver Sincere Brown has announced his commitment to the Buffs following a weekend visit to Boulder.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Charleston, South Carolina native is coming off a stellar season with the Camels in which he caught 61 passes for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns, a new school record.

Upon entering the transfer portal on March 17, the senior immediately received attention from Power 4 programs around the country. That led to offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Michigan, Kentucky, North Carolina, Arkansas, West Virginia and Maryland among others.

He took an official visit to Cal prior to his weekend's visit with the Buffs before coming to a decision.

In Brown, CU addresses one of its biggest portal needs of the spring by adding a proven playmaker to what is a younger group at receiver. The Buffs lost several top receivers from last year's team including Travis Hunter and LaJohntay Wester who accounted for a combined 2,189 yards on 170 catches and 25 touchdowns receiving.

Drelon Miller (32 catches, 277 yards, 3 touchdowns) is the top returner this year and is the only player back with the Buffs who caught more than 20 passes in 2024.

CU did add AAC Freshman of the Year Joseph Williams from Tulsa through the portal following a breakout season in which he caught 30 passes for 588 yards last year in addition to a bevy of freshmen receivers.

Still, Brown will give the CU quarterbacks a big target on the outside adding a key component to Pat Shurmur's offense in the fall.

The former two-star recruit signed with South Florida out of high school and played in 10 games across three seasons in Tampa.

He is the second commitment in as many days for the Buffs following the addition of Memphis transfer offensive lineman Xavier Hill on Saturday.

Brown will have one season of remaining eligibility at CU and will arrive in the summer after graduating from Campbell in May.