Newcomer Trevor Baskin looks like a perfect fit for the Buffs

From being an overlooked recruit to developing into one of the top players in the Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, Colorado kid Trevor Baskin is getting ready for an opportunity with the Buffs that he always dreamed of.

At Pomona High School, Baskin was one of the top performers in the district leading to him becoming a three-time All-Jeffco League selection. In his senior season at Pomona, he averaged 24.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 4.6 blocks per game. When college came around in 2020, Colorado Mesa answered the call to mark the beginning a very productive career that concluded with Baskin landing at fifth on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,656 points.

CU head coach Tad Boyle has watched Baskin since his high school days at Pomona to his career at Colorado Mesa, and it didn't take long for Boyle to extend an offer to come play at Colorado when productive forward entered the portal,

“We kind of followed him, and then when he went into portal, and we knew what we needed, it was kind of a no brainer to reach out. Watched some film on him … and we jumped into recruiting and got him,” Boyle said. “It's good to have a local guy, and I think he's happy to be at Colorado. We're certainly happy to have him.”

Baskin can attest to his eagerness to play at Colorado in his graduate season.

“​​I'm extremely excited,” Baskin told CU Sports Report. "I mean, the teams I will be playing this year is stuff that I've dreamed of since I was a kid.”