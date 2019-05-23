With yesterday's commitment from four-star OT Jake Wray, Colorado has cracked the Top 50 in Rivals' 2020 Team Rankings.

Within the Pac-12, the Buffs currently sit in the sixth slot, behind Oregon, Stanford, Cal, Washington and Arizona State (from first to fifth). Oregon, with six four-star commits for 2020, sits at No. 11 on the Top 100 list.

Fans of Colorado should expect the Buffs to climb further on the list in the coming months. Here and now in the soon-to-be last week of May, with CU coming off a 5-7 2018 campaign that of course featured an 0-7 skid to end the year and with a new administration under Mel Tucker, the situation at hand regarding the Class of 2020 commitment list inspires confidence.

Wray's commitment has been the cherry on top, as he is the highest-rated recruit to commit his services to the Buffaloes for 2020 and beyond, selecting Colorado over 30-plus other suitors that included Alabama and Notre Dame.

Helping to make all this happen is a core group of coaches under Tucker that have been mentioned frequently by CU's commits.

The first is offensive line coach / run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic, who was the third coach hired by Tucker and had previously spent the last seven years on staff at North Carolina. In 2018, under his leadership, UNC's offensive line allowed only 10 sacks during the entire season.

Carson Lee, CU's first 2020 commit, mentioned having a good relationship with Kapilovic when he spoke to CUSportsNation back in April.

Next comes wide receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini, who has been a recruiting spearhead for Colorado for years.

Chiaverini was behind the offer issued to three-star QB Brendon Lewis, who committed to Colorado back on May 10. Overall, he's proved that he possesses an acute ability to pitch recruits the merits of CU's football program.

Obviously, the Buffs under Tucker have yet to play and win a football game. But the message being broadcast to recruits, via Tucker's recruiting credentials he built at Georgia and with the aid of guys like Kapilovic and Chiaverini, is one of a desire to rebuild the University of Colorado football program to its former 1980s and 1990s glory.

Expect more guys across the country to buy in.