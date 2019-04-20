Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-20 16:50:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado OL commit Carson Lee updates Buffs commitment

Mic9huodrpg5y7i07d0z
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

In February, Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek interior offensive lineman Carson Lee made a big decision in his young life, pledging to attend school and play football for the Colorado Buffalo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}