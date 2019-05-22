Wray becomes the fourth such member of CU's Class of 2020, joining QB Brendon Lewis , OL Carson Lee and ATH Joe Perkins .

Colorado's Class of 2020 commit list has grown by one — a big one, to say the least, as just recently four-star OT Jake Wray of Marietta, Georgia announced his commitment to the University of Colorado.

Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this process. Specifically my teammates, my coaches and my family. I am committed to The University of Colorado #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/5va78Mv9mT

Wray is undoubtedly the highest-profile recruit to sign on with Colorado in head coach Mel Tucker's first recruiting class at the helm. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder, who briefly last year committed to Ohio State, went with Colorado over 30-plus other offers, which included Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Notre Dame.

Wray was in Boulder on a visit this past weekend and given his announcement, it must have went well. When Wray spoke to CUSportsNation a little over a week ago, he mentioned having good contact with CU offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic and offensive graduate assistant coach Jack Harris.

In the long run, Wray's commitment has the potential to reverberate among fellow recruits, given the major programs he passed up to play for Tucker's Buffaloes.

Lee shared his own excitement of the news on Twitter, as well. All in all, a big get for Colorado.



