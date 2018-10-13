CUSportsNation.com

Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY

What's the mood around the USC team and fan base following the 3-2 start? Is Clay Helton's seat getting warm?

The team is pretty upbeat and optimistic after winning two straight. After losing two in a row, just winning, regardless of how it came, was important for team morale. There’s still a lot in front of this team, and having a bye, a luxury USC didn’t have until the end of November last year, allowed everyone to decompress and focus on what could be done in order to play better football. The fan base isn’t quite as revitalized. More and more people are expressing their displeasure with inconsistent and unimpressive the Trojans are on a week-to-week basis and anger seems to be building up since USC was so quickly ousted from the national title conversation and doesn’t appear to be building toward that goal with the current regime. It’s hard to say how warm Helton’s seat is among the administration, but it’s fair to say it’s burning with the fan base.

What has been the biggest surprise to you so far this season?

Record-wise, this is about where I thought USC would be. So I guess it’s the how. I didn’t anticipate USC struggling so much to run the ball I wrongly assumed that returning four starters on the offensive line, including three seniors, would make for above average, and at times strong, line play. That simply hasn’t happened. I also underestimated the losses of OLB Uchenna Nwosu and DE Rasheem Green. USC’s front seven hasn’t really come close to what it was last year. I figured the growth and development of the guys behind Nwosu and Green would make up for and eventually exceed their contributions. That hasn’t been the case thus far and I’m not sure if it’s on the horizon either, at least not this year.

What's your evaluation of JT Daniels and the Trojans' offense?

Daniels has more than held his own. In fact, USC doesn’t beat Wazzu without him, and I’m not sure how the UNLV game ends without him. He’s already a difference-maker, albeit an inconsistent one. What I’ve been most impressed with is his decision-making, and how he’s quickly made strides in season. He was attempting a lot of low percentage throws those first three weeks. He seems to have corrected that recently while remaining aggressive. His numbers don’t reflect how well he’s played. The same can’t be said for the offense as a whole. USC ranks fairly low in several major categories and, though competition has been competitive, none of the opposing defenses have been special. The offensive line appears to be the primary culprit, but playcalling and scheme might be just as culpable.

Who are Daniels' top weapons to throw to?

Amon-Ra St. Brown. The freshman wideout has been USC’s most consistent offensive weapon. I expect USC to try to run a lot, but one back is rarely featured. St. Brown’s rapport with Daniels is so strong that sometimes established veterans Tyler Vaughns and Michael Pittman almost seem forgotten. Opposing teams are beginning to key in on Daniels’ favorite target, but St. Brown is said to be a bit healthier than he was earlier in the season and he’s proven to be a handful regardless.

What's your score prediction and why?