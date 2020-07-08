CUSportsNation - Kickers & Punters: Special Teams recruiting report

As an add-on to yesterday's position-by-position 2021 target update , here's a list of relevant punters and kickers that Colorado is monitoring.

Cameron Little is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound kicker from Southmoore, Oklahoma.

Little holds offers from Army, Navy, Air Force and Navy while Oklahoma State and Nevada have extended PWO offers. Colorado, Arkansas, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Memphis Little named as schools in regular contact with him who have yet to offer.

One question facing Colorado as Karl Dorrell and Co. look to continue rounding out the 2021 class does pertain to the kicker position and specifically, if a scholarship will be used on one.

Little, who conducted a virtual visit with the Buffaloes at the end of May, thinks just that, noting that the Buffs told him they would do so.

“They said they’re going to (use a ) scholarship (on) a kicker right now just because of their senior situation (with respect to James Stefanou)," Little told CUSportsNation in late May. "They want me to come in and compete immediately — they made that pretty evident that they want a kicker that’s going to be on scholarship, come in immediately and try to complete as soon as possible. Hopefully that’s soon as possible for me.”

Little has yet to be offered by Colorado but if the Buffaloes do decide to use a scholarship on a 2021 kicker, he looks like a prime candidate to be considered for that.