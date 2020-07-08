CUSportsNation - Kickers & Punters: Special Teams recruiting report

Kickers & Punters: Special Teams recruiting report
As an add-on to yesterday's position-by-position 2021 target update, here's a list of relevant punters and kickers that Colorado is monitoring.
1. Cameron Little
Cameron Little is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound kicker from Southmoore, Oklahoma.
Little holds offers from Army, Navy, Air Force and Navy while Oklahoma State and Nevada have extended PWO offers. Colorado, Arkansas, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Memphis Little named as schools in regular contact with him who have yet to offer.
One question facing Colorado as Karl Dorrell and Co. look to continue rounding out the 2021 class does pertain to the kicker position and specifically, if a scholarship will be used on one.
Little, who conducted a virtual visit with the Buffaloes at the end of May, thinks just that, noting that the Buffs told him they would do so.
“They said they’re going to (use a ) scholarship (on) a kicker right now just because of their senior situation (with respect to James Stefanou)," Little told CUSportsNation in late May. "They want me to come in and compete immediately — they made that pretty evident that they want a kicker that’s going to be on scholarship, come in immediately and try to complete as soon as possible. Hopefully that’s soon as possible for me.”
Little has yet to be offered by Colorado but if the Buffaloes do decide to use a scholarship on a 2021 kicker, he looks like a prime candidate to be considered for that.
2. Ashton Logan
Ashton Logan hails from Orange, Calif. and is is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound K/P. In similar fashion to Little, Logan has not received an offer from Colorado yet, but does hold scholarship opportunities from Lake Erie College.
He's done a virtual visit with San Diego State while Pennsylvania has also gotten in touch with him. What links him to Colorado is the eyebrow-raising 13 custom graphics the Buffs and quality control/special teams coach Chris Reinert have sent him like clockwork since late April.
It appears to be by far the most concentrated graphics effort Colorado has launched towards a specific recruit and seems indicative of Logan being a guy, like Little, that the Buffs are keeping a watchful eye on.
Other than Little and Logan...
There hasn't been much social media traction or otherwise public information about other potential K/P targets, but a few players who look like they're being monitored on a lesser level may include Joe McFadden out of Southlake, TX and Connor Weselman from Atlanta, GA.
It remains to be seen whether or not Colorado might try to take the preferred walk-on route in bringing in a 2021 kicker as opposed to using a scholarship.
On that note, it could be the case that the Buffs will wait to address the kicker position until later in the 2021 recruiting cycle, when CU's limited number of scholarships are better distributed to more pressing positional needs.
