CUSportsNation - Colorado appears close to offering 2021 kicker Cameron Little

Colorado appears close to offering 2021 kicker Cameron Little
Colorado has yet to offer Class of 2021 kicker Cameron Little out of Moore, Oklahoma. But the Buffaloes hosted him on Friday for a virtual visit, have been in contact with him for nearly three months and of course, will be down to only soon-to-be sophomore Evan Price in the placekicker room after James Stefanou graduates following the 2020 season.
With a need to bolster the kicking corps heading into 2021, it is feasible that a scholarship for that class will be used on the position and right now, Little fits the bill as the likeliest candidate to take that scholarship.
Colorado apparently has been working to evaluate and get to know Little for some time now, with special teams quality control coach Chris Reinert leading the charge on that front.
“It’s been two and half months or around there," Little said. "Coach Reinert hit me up and explained that he’s coming from UCLA, went to Arizona State and now he’s at Colorado. We’ve built a great relationship, me and him. He’s definitely someone I want to play for because his personality is what I look for in a coach. He’s laid back but once it’s time to go, he’ll tell you what you need to work on.”
Little holds offers from Army, Navy, Air Force and Navy while Oklahoma State and Nevada have extended PWO offers. Colorado, Arkansas, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Memphis Little named as schools in regular contact with him who have yet to offer.
But based on the feeling he's getting, Little expects CU to issue a scholarship offer to him in the near future.
“They said they’re going to (use a ) scholarship (on) a kicker right now just because of their senior situation (with respect to James Stefanou)," he said. "They want me to come in and compete immediately — they made that pretty evident that they want a kicker that’s going to be on scholarship, come in immediately and try to complete as soon as possible. Hopefully that’s soon as possible for me.”
Little's virtual visit on Friday seems to have gone well.
"It was surreal," he said. "Their weight room leads to their indoor facility and right to their practice field. It’s all right there. I was really impressed, especially with the academics. I want to do business, and the Leeds School of Business there is Top 20 in the county. The were explaining how student-athletes there get treated like royalty, so that really impressed me.”
Super impressed with the facilities and coaching staff at Colorado! Thank you for the surreal virtual visit! pic.twitter.com/ugzQfGoFk0— cameron little (@cameronglittle) May 29, 2020
The longest field goal Little has made whilst at Southmoore High School has been a 46-yarder.
“We were down 49-0 in the fourth quarter so my coach put me out there so we didn’t get shut out," he said with a laugh. "But the longest one I’ve kicked was a 49-yarder. That was my freshman year and I missed it (to the) right.”
Honesty is the best policy, of course. But in terms of practice shots (see below) Little has hit more than one bullseye.
6/6 from 35-55yds on college uprights. pic.twitter.com/PrCTJmIGZN— cameron little (@cameronglittle) April 28, 2020
On his virtual visit, he met and spoke with assistant director of player personnel Chandler Dorrell while head coach Karl Dorrell and he have spoke a few times over the last few weeks.
Little said he hopes to commit by the end of July, and while Colorado hasn't officially offered yet, the Buffs are the first program to have brought him in for a full virtual visit, a gesture that Little interprets as being indicative of their sincerity and interest in him.
"I view it that way," he said. "Me and coach Reinert have a great relationship and talk every other way. He’s always texting me and has said that (CU) is really trying to recruit me. The virtual visit just showed that much more of how they’re wanting to recruit me. Basically everything you want to know about Colorado, they let me know about, which is really nice. I like the fact that they took the time to do that.”
