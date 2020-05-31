CUSportsNation - Colorado appears close to offering 2021 kicker Cameron Little

With a need to bolster the kicking corps heading into 2021, it is feasible that a scholarship for that class will be used on the position and right now, Little fits the bill as the likeliest candidate to take that scholarship.

Colorado has yet to offer Class of 2021 kicker Cameron Little out of Moore, Oklahoma. But the Buffaloes hosted him on Friday for a virtual visit, have been in contact with him for nearly three months and of course, will be down to only soon-to-be sophomore Evan Price in the placekicker room after James Stefanou graduates following the 2020 season.

Colorado apparently has been working to evaluate and get to know Little for some time now, with special teams quality control coach Chris Reinert leading the charge on that front.

“It’s been two and half months or around there," Little said. "Coach Reinert hit me up and explained that he’s coming from UCLA, went to Arizona State and now he’s at Colorado. We’ve built a great relationship, me and him. He’s definitely someone I want to play for because his personality is what I look for in a coach. He’s laid back but once it’s time to go, he’ll tell you what you need to work on.”

Little holds offers from Army, Navy, Air Force and Navy while Oklahoma State and Nevada have extended PWO offers. Colorado, Arkansas, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Memphis Little named as schools in regular contact with him who have yet to offer.

But based on the feeling he's getting, Little expects CU to issue a scholarship offer to him in the near future.

“They said they’re going to (use a ) scholarship (on) a kicker right now just because of their senior situation (with respect to James Stefanou)," he said. "They want me to come in and compete immediately — they made that pretty evident that they want a kicker that’s going to be on scholarship, come in immediately and try to complete as soon as possible. Hopefully that’s soon as possible for me.”

Little's virtual visit on Friday seems to have gone well.

"It was surreal," he said. "Their weight room leads to their indoor facility and right to their practice field. It’s all right there. I was really impressed, especially with the academics. I want to do business, and the Leeds School of Business there is Top 20 in the county. The were explaining how student-athletes there get treated like royalty, so that really impressed me.”