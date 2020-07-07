 CUSportsNation - Where Things Stand: Identifying Colorado's top 2021 targets by position
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 16:14:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Where Things Stand: Identifying Colorado's top 2021 targets by position

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

While the recent news that four-star tight end Erik Olsen was staying home and committing to Colorado was doubtless exciting, recruiting news for the Buffs has been sporadic over the last few month...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}