Kaidon Salter says he's prepared for a QB competition with Julian Lewis

Even though Kaidon Salter has a few years experience at the collegiate level, unlike five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, the Liberty transfer is preparing to battle with freshman for the starting spot at CU.

In an interview with hometown TV station WFAA in Texas, Salter spoke about what he anticipates in his move to Colorado. The veteran signal caller wasn’t guaranteed a starting role with his new program, he said, while Lewis is equally vying to be Colorado’s starting quarterback for the 2025 season. No promises were made on CU’s side, and Salters knows he’ll be going head to head with the elite five-star prospect.

“He's a playmaker, one of the best quarterbacks in his class,” Salter said in the interview. “So just being able to compete and go out there and do what we have to do to help each other, build each other up. It's all love over there, and it'll be a great competition between us. There were no promises, all competition.”

Salter is making the move into a power conference after spending the last four years at Liberty, where he was the starting quarterback the last two seasons. In those two seasons, he helped lead the Flames to a 21-4 record which included going on an undefeated Conference USA run and Fiesta Bowl appearance during the 2023 season.

In that 2023 season, Salter became the program's top rushing quarterback in a single season with 1,089 yards on the ground. He ended up as a Maxwell Award semifinalist and won the HERO Sports G5 National Player of the Year award last year.

During his two years as a starter, Salter passed for 4,762 yards, 47 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and rushed for 1,676 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Once Salter entered the portal following his two productive seasons with the Flames, program such as Syracuse, Florida State, UCLA and Auburn showed interest in the quarterback. Ultimately, Salter was sold on CU.

"Just me liking to play under the spotlight," Salter said. "Colorado has all the spotlight, throughout whole college football. They're the most viewed team, the most hated team. and just me liking it and bringing that in and taking all of that in. I'm very excited for my new journey and just being a part of that team, playing behind Coach Prime and playing behind coach Pat Shurmur is just something that you can't not accept."

Similarly to Shedeur Sanders, Salter is transitioning from Group of Five to Power Four football. His performance during his time at Liberty can certainly translate at the Power Four level and Salters aims to create a season worthy of an NFL combine invite in 2025.

"College football playing at the G5 level was amazing," Salter said. "I love Liberty. So much love for Liberty and everything they done for me and my family. But, it was a time to where now I have to step up and go play at a bigger stage before I prepare for the NFL, and just wanted to go out and show so all the other coaches and scouts that I'm able to play at a bigger stage. I'm able to go throw to quicker receivers and read defenses quicker, and just all those types of things."

Despite Lewis not possessing any collegiate experience, he was Colorado's biggest recruit after the Buffs flipped him from his longstanding USC commitment.

The five-star was one of the most coveted passers in the 2025 class and helped lead Carrollton High School to 14 victories as a senior as well as an appearance in the Georgia 6A state championship. In the state championship game, Lewis and the Trojans fell short in a 34-28 upset against Grayson. Lewis completed 30-of-42 passes for 333 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Lewis eclipsed 10,000 career passing yards in his three years at the high school level, as he reclassified up a year after originally being in the 2026 recruiting class. The prolific passer completed 237 passes for 3,465 yards with 46 touchdowns and only five interceptions this year. His accuracy, efficiency and production during the 2024 season resulted in Lewis winning Georgia’s 6A Offensive Player of the Year.

Prior to the 2024 season, Salter was able to chat with Lewis at the Elite 11 competition in Los Angeles. Salter was able to mentor Lewis at the event as an Elite 11 counselor, and now the two will share a QB room in Boulder.

“They wanted somebody in the room that can mentor him and help him come into college and feel comfortable,” Salter said. “And they feel like I was that guy that I can do that. I also feel like I'm that guy that can do that."

Many more exchanges were had following that Elite 11 event, and one season later, Salter and Lewis find themselves in a compelling quarterback battle to replace one of the best passers in college football — Sanders. Salter is ready for the challenge ahead.

“I’m willing to come in and compete,” he said.