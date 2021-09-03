It's Gameday: All you need to know before Colorado faces UNC
Colorado's 2021 football season is finally here. Karl Dorrell, in his second year with the Buffaloes, will face first-year head coach Ed McCaffrey and the Northern Colorado Bears tonight at Folsom Field in both teams' 2021 opener.
TV/Radio info: The game will kickoff shortly after 7 p.m. MST tonight from Boulder, with the Pac-12 Network handling broadcast duties on the TV side of things. KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM will broadcast the game over the radio.
Series History: 1-0 in favor of Colorado. The last and only time CU and the Bears have met on the Gridiron came on Sept. 16, 2017; the Buffaloes won, 41-21.
Colorado's released depth chart vs. UNC is below:
From earlier this week:
With a lack of film to study on UNC, the Buffaloes are looking inward and focusing on themselves ahead of Friday's game
As freshman QB Brendon Lewis prepares to make his first career start, coaches and players alike express confidence in his abilities
WATCH: Karl Dorrell's final remarks ahead of CU's season opener
Colorado officially introduces Ralphie VI, who will make her debut with the Buffaloes Friday night at Folsom Field