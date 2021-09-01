Buffaloes formally introduce Ralphie VI ahead of her debut Friday

Friday evening will mark a new era for the Ralphie Handlers, who will begin work with the newly-introduced Ralphie VI, beginning with CU's 2021 season opener against UNC Friday night.

This Friday, for the first time in nearly two years, Colorado will be led onto Folsom Field by Ralphie, the university's beloved live mascot.

Back in November of 2019, Colorado announced the retirement of Ralphie V, who, at age 13, had led the Buffs onto the field in 76 games beginning on Sept. 6, 2008.

CU's Ralphie I remains the all-time leader in appearances with 78 over 12 seasons; Ralphie II ran 53 times in nine season; Ralphie III led the Buffs in 73 games over 11 seasons; while Ralphie IV appeared in 75 games over 10 seasons.

Per Colorado Sports Information, Ralphie VI is just over 15 months old and currently weighs about 500 pounds.

Previous Ralphies have grown to roughly 1,300 pounds and Ralphie VI is expected to grow that large, as well.

Ralphie VI was donated to CU by Will and his daughter, Drew Isham, who operate a buffalo ranch outside of Chadron, Neb. Both are University of Colorado graduates.

The search for Ralphie VI began shortly after her predecessor's announced retirement but was ultimately delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ralphie VI was officially donated to the Handlers program in November of last year.

Ralphie VI's debut season will coincide with Ralphie Program Manager Taylor Stratton's first year at the helm overseeing normal gameday activities with the Handlers, which returns to normalcy after an absence in 2020, as the Buffs navigated COVID-19 and searched for a new Ralphie candidate.

Stratton was promoted from assistant coach, a position she held for four years, on April 1, 2020, succeeding John Graves, who had led the Handlers since 2015.

Stratton and her assistant coach, Colton Behr, are both former Handlers themselves.

“I couldn’t be more excited to introduce Ralphie VI this Friday night,” athletic director Rick George said in a press release. “This will be a really special moment in our Ralphie history as Ralphie VI makes her first appearance to open our 2021 season."

"Colorado football is synonymous with Ralphie and I’m ecstatic to continue this tradition with Ralphie VI as the best tradition in college athletics.”