Buffs looking inward and focusing on themselves ahead of showdown with UNC

Over the last week or so, Colorado coaches and players on both sides of the ball have been asked regularly just exactly how the team has been preparing for the UNC Bears ahead of Friday night's season opener at Folsom Field.

Northern Colorado, from its coaches to its players, might best be described as a big question mark.

As has been well-documented, head coach Ed McCaffrey enters his first college coaching gig with the Bears, while his son and offensive coordinator, Max McCaffrey, also has no prior coaching experience.

Calling the shots defensively is Scott Darnell, who most recently coached with the elder McCaffrey at Valor Christian High School, winning a CHSAA state title in 2018.

His prior coaching experience includes 23 years at the preps level within the state of Colorado at such institutions such as Chaparral (2014-2017), Lutheran (2010-2013) and Regis Jesuit (2002-2009).

McCaffrey also brought with him from the Valor Christian coaching ranks JJ Raterink, who will oversee UNC's quarterbacks, while defensive line coach Tavares Bowens and o-line coach Shawn Byrnes are also in their first year with the Bears.

The new UNC coaching corps is coupled with the fact that the Bears have not played a game since the 2019 season.

Northern Colorado wound up opting out of the Big Sky Conference's condensed spring make up season, put into place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted the normal fall 2020 campaign.

For Karl Dorrell, studying old Valor Christian film (with a grain of salt) has been one method of trying to prepare for the Bears on both offense and defense but at the end of the day, there simply is not much out there in terms of film to look through.

“The big thing I’m preaching with our team is that we’re probably going to play a game that’s going to seem like it’s unscouted in a way," Dorrell said. "We’re going to have to settle in, see what (UNC) is doing, adjust and still do some very effective things from the start."

"That’s going to be a tremendous challenge but I think it’s a great challenge for our team to see how they can problem-solve, get things corrected and get themselves ready to get a chance to perform at a high level. It’s a good test for us early on.”