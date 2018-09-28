Ticker
It's Game Day: UCLA vs Colorado

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
CUSportsNation.com

It's game day in Boulder. The Buffaloes host the Bruins in a very important Pac-12 season opener for both squads, and CUSportsNation.com has you covered.

Who: UCLA vs Colorado

When: 7:00 PM MT

Where: Boulder, Colorado | Folsom Field

How to watch: Fox Sports 1 (stream here)

How to listen: Click here | 760 AM

