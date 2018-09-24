Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini chatted with CUSportsNation.com for an exclusive interview, covering a number of topics surrounding CU football. PROMO: 50% off first year of annual subscription

It seems like Jaylon Jackson may come back for the UCLA game, and from prior comments from you and coach MacIntyre, it seems like he may step right into the receiver rotation. Where is he health-wise and if he does play, where will you find those snaps for him in a deep receiving core?

"He was practicing during the bye week. He's practicing a little bit. He's got to get back in shape. He's kind of not in football shape right now. So this week will be good to see where he's at just with his conditioning. He's a really good football player, and he'll be a part of the rotation once he gets fully back. I'll know more this week about where he's at."

Did Juwann Winfree get to practice during the bye week?

"Juwann practiced the last day and he's still coming back from that ankle [injury] during the Nebraska game. I'm hoping to get him going this week. I'll know more with him too [on Monday]."

Travon McMillian and Kyle Evans are the lead backs, but what are your thoughts on Alex Fontenot in this offense?

"Alex is going to keep getting better and better. He's only a redshirt freshman. He scored his first touchdown last week. He has a bright future, and I think you'll see his role expand as he gets more comfortable with what we're doing. Travon has been playing really well, and so has Kyle. Alex is going to be a good player for us, but right now we have some guys ahead of him."

How much is Steven Montez able to do at the line of scrimmage in terms of audibles and what not?