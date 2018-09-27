CUSportsNation.com

With the help of our new partners at Pro Football Focus , we provide an in-depth look at how the Bruns and Buffaloes will match up on each side of the ball.

I've been writing these stories for a few weeks now using the Pro Football Focus Analytics, and the grades can often be misunderstood. Two quick things to keep in mind and you'll be fine: 1. The analytics/grades don't tell the whole story but tell a story and 2. PFF is as legit as they come, but it's not a perfect system.

You can see the charts below with each individual grade for various categories, and UCLA's offense grades for this season through three games are pretty poor. A passing grade of 56.5 is considered below average, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has been the Bruins' main quarterback, has an overall grade of 61.6 this season, which is on the low end of "average." UCLA ranks dead last in yards per game in the Pac-12 at 319.7 and last in the conference in points per game at 17.3. UCLA has good athletes all over the field but can't get anything going even under Chip Kelly. It does seem like just a matter of time until they start putting things together. For CU's sake, you just hope it's not this Friday.

Defensively, Colorado grades surprisingly well. Colorado's overall defensive grade of 90.1 is very high, ranking fifth in the conference. As I mentioned, the analytics can tell a different story than what you just see from a stat sheet. It takes into consideration things such as strong play from the offense that's simply good football which doesn't dock the defense's grade as much. So while Colorado ranks 8th in the Pac-12 giving up 158 rushing yards per game, the Buffs have the conference's third best rush defense grade at 92.0. It's certainly interesting but I don't agree with the grade there, but we'll see this Friday.