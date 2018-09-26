Oakland (Calif.) defensive tackle Siale Liku will be taking an official visit this week to Colorado, CUSportsNation.com learned.

Liku, a 6-foot-3, 311-pound three-star 2019 prospect, has his bye week for his high school football team, which allows him to come to Boulder for the Friday night game and official visit.

Colorado, Illinois, UCLA, Oregon State, and Cal make up Liku's top schools. This will be Liku's second official visit, as he checked out UCLA earlier this month.

Colorado offered Liku in January of 2018 and really stayed on him throughout the year. The Buffs extended an 'official' offer to him in August.

Colorado has a defensive tackle committed in the 2019 class already in Na'im Rodman, but the Buffs would certainly liked to add Liku as well.

CUSportsNation.com will follow up with Liku following his time in Boulder.

