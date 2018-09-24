Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-24 11:38:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado Buffaloes one of 21 unbeaten teams in the country

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

AP

13 teams that were previously undefeated lost during week four action, leaving 21 teams in the FBS with perfect records.

The Colorado Buffaloes were idle in week four and sit at 3-0 this season after defeating Colorado State, Nebraska, and New Hampshire. The Buffaloes host UCLA this Friday night on FOX.

CUSportsNation.com takes a look at the 21 unbeaten teams in the nation and how the Buffs stack up against them.

21 unbeaten teams left in the FBS
Team Record Strength of Schedule Ranking in Coaches Poll

Alabama

4-0

9

1

Buffalo

4-0

93

Receiving votes (No. 53)

Cal

3-0

73

Receiving votes (No. 34)

Cincinnati

4-0

101

Receiving votes (No. 40)

Clemson

4-0

8

2

Colorado

3-0

117

Receiving votes (No. 29)

Duke

4-0

34

23

Georgia

4-0

4

3

Kentucky

4-0

22

17

LSU

4-0

2

6

NC State

3-0

111

Receiving votes (No. 31)

North Texas

4-0

99

Receiving votes (No. 41)

Notre Dame

4-0

20

8

Ohio State

4-0

23

4

Oklahoma

4-0

37

5

Penn State

4-0

30

9

Stanford

4-0

36

7

Syracuse

4-0

82

Receiving votes (No. 28)

UCF

3-0

120

14

USF

4-0

116

Receiving votes (No. 27)

West Virginia

3-0

94

12
SOS according to teamrankings.com

