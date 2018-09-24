13 teams that were previously undefeated lost during week four action, leaving 21 teams in the FBS with perfect records.

The Colorado Buffaloes were idle in week four and sit at 3-0 this season after defeating Colorado State, Nebraska, and New Hampshire. The Buffaloes host UCLA this Friday night on FOX.

CUSportsNation.com takes a look at the 21 unbeaten teams in the nation and how the Buffs stack up against them.

RELATED: Q&A with Colorado Buffaloes OC Darrin Chiaverini | 5 surprises early in Colorado's 2018 season