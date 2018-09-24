Colorado Buffaloes one of 21 unbeaten teams in the country
13 teams that were previously undefeated lost during week four action, leaving 21 teams in the FBS with perfect records.
The Colorado Buffaloes were idle in week four and sit at 3-0 this season after defeating Colorado State, Nebraska, and New Hampshire. The Buffaloes host UCLA this Friday night on FOX.
CUSportsNation.com takes a look at the 21 unbeaten teams in the nation and how the Buffs stack up against them.
RELATED: Q&A with Colorado Buffaloes OC Darrin Chiaverini | 5 surprises early in Colorado's 2018 season
|Team
|Record
|Strength of Schedule
|Ranking in Coaches Poll
|
Alabama
|
4-0
|
9
|
1
|
Buffalo
|
4-0
|
93
|
Receiving votes (No. 53)
|
Cal
|
3-0
|
73
|
Receiving votes (No. 34)
|
Cincinnati
|
4-0
|
101
|
Receiving votes (No. 40)
|
Clemson
|
4-0
|
8
|
2
|
Colorado
|
3-0
|
117
|
Receiving votes (No. 29)
|
Duke
|
4-0
|
34
|
23
|
Georgia
|
4-0
|
4
|
3
|
Kentucky
|
4-0
|
22
|
17
|
LSU
|
4-0
|
2
|
6
|
NC State
|
3-0
|
111
|
Receiving votes (No. 31)
|
North Texas
|
4-0
|
99
|
Receiving votes (No. 41)
|
Notre Dame
|
4-0
|
20
|
8
|
Ohio State
|
4-0
|
23
|
4
|
Oklahoma
|
4-0
|
37
|
5
|
Penn State
|
4-0
|
30
|
9
|
Stanford
|
4-0
|
36
|
7
|
Syracuse
|
4-0
|
82
|
Receiving votes (No. 28)
|
UCF
|
3-0
|
120
|
14
|
USF
|
4-0
|
116
|
Receiving votes (No. 27)
|
West Virginia
|
3-0
|
94
|
12