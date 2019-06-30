Before Colorado Buffaloes offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic took the gig at CU and joined Mel Tucker's incoming staff, he had spent seven years (2012-2018) at North Carolina, where his role was largely overseeing the o-line but also blended offensive and run game coordinator duties.

Kapilovic didn't know Tucker personally before accepting a job on his staff, but he was familiar with CU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson — the two worked together at Kansas from 1999-2000 when Kapilovic was a grad assistant and Johnson was coaching the QBs.

"We’ve been friends for 20 years," Kapilovic said. "It just happened to be that guys in the offensive line world that Mel trusted just kind of aligned and recommended me."

And more or less just like that, the wheels began to turn and Kapilovic got himself an interview.

"The funny thing was when this job opened, this was before I knew who was getting it or anything," he said. "I remember telling my wife that this would be the best opportunity because this is obviously a beautiful place to live for my family, brand new facilities, [and] the Pac-12 is open at this point — you don’t have this hierarchy like there used to be. It all came together."