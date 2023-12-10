Colorado continues to again win the offseason, and the latest addition is one of the best for the Buffs in the 2024 cycle. Dre'lon Miller announced his commitment to CU Sunday afternoon after taking a visit to Boulder last weekend. The one-time Texas A&M commit had continued to mull over his options after backing away form his original pledge in October.

Since then the Buffs continued to look like a top contender alongside USC and LSU with Texas A&M remaining in the picture as well. LSU hosted him on an official visit last month while the Trojans hosted him over the summer. Miller also holds offers from programs such as Texas, Miami, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Washington and Florida among many others.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver is a playmaker who has accounted for over 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last three seasons at Silsbee High School in Texas. He is a multi-sport athlete as well giving him a connection to head coach Deion Sanders.

Miller checks in at No. 38 on the Rivals100 list and is the ninth-best prospect in the state of Texas and the 11th-best receiver nationally according to Rivals.

His addition makes him the second highest-rated commitment for the Buffs in the class behind only five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, who gave CU his pledge earlier in the week.

Overall, Colorado holds 10 commitments in the 2024 class and three of them are rated inside the top 100 with edge rusher Brandon Davis-Swain (No. 100) being the third member of that group behind Seaton (No. 13) and Miller.

Miller is the third receiver to join the class for the Buffs alongside fellow four-star recruit Kamron Mikell, who committed to the Buffs on Thanksgiving, and high three-star inside receiver Zycarl Lewis who gave his pledge to CU back in June.

Mikell could end up playing on both sides of the ball for the Buffs.

Miller committed to in-state Texas A&M back in late June after a battle early in his recruitment but the instability with the Aggies, which eventually fired head coach Jimbo Fisher, along with the continued attention from other programs pushed the four-star prospect to entertain his other options.

He eventually backed off his pledge to TAMU on Oct. 17.

The Buffs' newest addition is a versatile recruit who finished the 2023 season with 1,327 all-purpose yards (1,010 receiving and 220 rushing) to go with 11 total touchdowns as a senior.

Miller's decision comes at the end of a big weekend for the Buffs after they added five transfer players Saturday, which included four offensive linemen.