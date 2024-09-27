Colorado is one-third of the way through its regular season schedule, and the picture of what this team is has become much clearer. The Buffs certainly have a more well-rounded group than they did last season, but there are still some holes to poke in Year 2 under Deion Sanders.

Despite some struggles, the Buffs are still sitting at 3-1 and have everything to play for in front of them, including bowl eligibility and a possible run at the conference title. Through a month of action, let’s check in and see what we’ve learned about this Buffs team and the program in general.