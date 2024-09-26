Miracles don’t last long in college football. Colorado has no time to bask in the glory of its fairytale finish on Saturday against Baylor, as the Buffs are already off to Orlando to take on undefeated UCF in one of the biggest Big 12 matchups of the weekend.

CU will have plenty to overcome on Saturday, including bad weather from Hurricane Helene that is making its way towards Florida. The storm changed the Buffs’ travel plans, as they flew out to Orlando on Wednesday to beat the bad weather.

You have to imagine UCF head coach Gus Malzahn won't mind if Saturday brings inclement weather. The Knights like to pound the rock, and rain and wind will make it more difficult for Shedeur Sanders and the explosive Buffs passing game to create big plays down the field.

Colorado is getting some reinforcements back this week after Deion Sanders said defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo (shoulder) and running back Dallan Hayden (ankle) should both be ready to go. He left the door open for the return of Shilo Sanders (forearm) as well, but his status is unclear.

Let’s take a look at the elite UCF running game, as well as everything else the Knights bring to the table.

Who: Colorado (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) at UCF (3-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL

When: Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1:30 p.m. MST

TV: FOX