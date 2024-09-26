PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcwNUZSM1o2V0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Scouting the opponent: Buffs head to Orlando to face lethal UCF ground game

Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs are looking to keep the momentum from their win over Baylor.
Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs are looking to keep the momentum from their win over Baylor. (Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)
Troy Finnegan • CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
@troyfinnegan

Miracles don’t last long in college football. Colorado has no time to bask in the glory of its fairytale finish on Saturday against Baylor, as the Buffs are already off to Orlando to take on undefeated UCF in one of the biggest Big 12 matchups of the weekend.

CU will have plenty to overcome on Saturday, including bad weather from Hurricane Helene that is making its way towards Florida. The storm changed the Buffs’ travel plans, as they flew out to Orlando on Wednesday to beat the bad weather.

You have to imagine UCF head coach Gus Malzahn won't mind if Saturday brings inclement weather. The Knights like to pound the rock, and rain and wind will make it more difficult for Shedeur Sanders and the explosive Buffs passing game to create big plays down the field.

Colorado is getting some reinforcements back this week after Deion Sanders said defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo (shoulder) and running back Dallan Hayden (ankle) should both be ready to go. He left the door open for the return of Shilo Sanders (forearm) as well, but his status is unclear.

Let’s take a look at the elite UCF running game, as well as everything else the Knights bring to the table.

Who: Colorado (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) at UCF (3-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL

When: Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1:30 p.m. MST

TV: FOX

Baylor at a glance

Head Coach: Gus Malzahn (104-54 in 12+ college seasons, 4th at UCF)

2023 record: 6-7 (3-6 Big 12)

Total offense: 570.7 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Total defense: 302.7 yards allowed per game (43rd)

Scoring offense: 45.7 points per game (14th)

Scoring defense: 17.0 points allowed per game (T-36th)

When Colorado has the ball

This is the side of the ball that could really be affected by the rain and wind if it’s really howling during the game. The Buffs played in the rain last week and it generated mixed results in the passing game. Shedeur Sanders had some accuracy issues over the middle, but still put out a solid performance overall.

The lack of pass protection made it very difficult for Sanders last week, which should ease up on Saturday. The Colorado pass protection against the UCF pass rush pits arguably the teams’ biggest weaknesses against each other. The Buffs have allowed 16 sacks this season, tied for the most in the FBS, but the Knights have only gotten home once in three games. It is the only team in college football with less than two sacks.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwODYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NvbG9yYWRvLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9zY291dGluZy10aGUtb3Bwb25lbnQtYnVmZnMtaGVhZC10by1v cmxhbmRvLXRvLWZhY2UtbGV0aGFsLXVjZi1ncm91bmQtZ2FtZSIsCiAgICBj c19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGY29s b3JhZG8ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZzY291dGluZy10aGUtb3Bwb25l bnQtYnVmZnMtaGVhZC10by1vcmxhbmRvLXRvLWZhY2UtbGV0aGFsLXVjZi1n cm91bmQtZ2FtZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDg2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9 MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoK Cg==