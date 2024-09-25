With two dynamic playmakers in the backfield, CU head coach Deion Sanders and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston are putting their defensive front to work this week in order to limit production from Harvey and Jefferson.

“We gotta load the box up and pray to stop the run out,” Sanders said Tuesday. “I feel good about our scheme. I feel good about what I saw at practice today. I feel good about what we've been accomplishing versus the run defensively. We got to improve in some certain areas, but I think we get Chidozie [Nwankwo] back this week as well. That's a tremendous plus because of his attitude, his leadership and the way he works.”