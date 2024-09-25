Defensive front in focus as run-heavy matchup with UCF awaits Colorado
Colorado’s defense has a monumental task at hand this Saturday when it faces Central Florida.
UCF currently stands as the No. 1 rushing offense in the FBS, averaging 375.7 yards per game behind elite running back RJ Harvey and dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson, and has the ability to burn the Buffs’ defensive front. Harvey is the eighth-most productive running back in the FBS as he has recorded 448 yards in just three games. Jefferson has the ability to get it done in the air and on the ground with 563 passing yards and 135 yards rushing.
With two dynamic playmakers in the backfield, CU head coach Deion Sanders and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston are putting their defensive front to work this week in order to limit production from Harvey and Jefferson.
“We gotta load the box up and pray to stop the run out,” Sanders said Tuesday. “I feel good about our scheme. I feel good about what I saw at practice today. I feel good about what we've been accomplishing versus the run defensively. We got to improve in some certain areas, but I think we get Chidozie [Nwankwo] back this week as well. That's a tremendous plus because of his attitude, his leadership and the way he works.”
