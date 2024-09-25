PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcwNUZSM1o2V0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Defensive front in focus as run-heavy matchup with UCF awaits Colorado

B.J. Green celebrates at Folsom Field in Colorado's win over Baylor on Saturday.
B.J. Green celebrates at Folsom Field in Colorado's win over Baylor on Saturday. (Nigel Amstock/CU Sports Report)
Nicolette Edwards • CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
@nikkiedwardsss

Colorado’s defense has a monumental task at hand this Saturday when it faces Central Florida.

UCF currently stands as the No. 1 rushing offense in the FBS, averaging 375.7 yards per game behind elite running back RJ Harvey and dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson, and has the ability to burn the Buffs’ defensive front. Harvey is the eighth-most productive running back in the FBS as he has recorded 448 yards in just three games. Jefferson has the ability to get it done in the air and on the ground with 563 passing yards and 135 yards rushing.

With two dynamic playmakers in the backfield, CU head coach Deion Sanders and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston are putting their defensive front to work this week in order to limit production from Harvey and Jefferson.

“We gotta load the box up and pray to stop the run out,” Sanders said Tuesday. “I feel good about our scheme. I feel good about what I saw at practice today. I feel good about what we've been accomplishing versus the run defensively. We got to improve in some certain areas, but I think we get Chidozie [Nwankwo] back this week as well. That's a tremendous plus because of his attitude, his leadership and the way he works.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwODYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NvbG9yYWRvLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9kZWZlbnNpdmUtZnJvbnQtaW4tZm9jdXMtYXMtcnVuLWhlYXZ5 LW1hdGNodXAtd2l0aC11Y2YtYXdhaXRzLWNvbG9yYWRvIiwKICAgIGNzX2Zw aWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk bTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVu Y3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQo InNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1l KCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5n IHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMg aGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3Mu eWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5z ZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Njcmlw dD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5j b20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZjb2xvcmFk by5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmRlZmVuc2l2ZS1mcm9udC1pbi1mb2N1 cy1hcy1ydW4taGVhdnktbWF0Y2h1cC13aXRoLXVjZi1hd2FpdHMtY29sb3Jh ZG8mYzU9MjAyMjczMzA4NiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwv bm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=