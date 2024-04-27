“I tell them the truth -- I tell [them] that I’m a father, not a baby daddy. I don't follow my kids; I pave roads for my kids. I build generational wealth for my kids. I lead my kids. I don't follow my kids. So, I do not plan on following my kids to the NFL, but I'm thankful and I’m glad that you already pretty much put them in the NFL," the elder Sanders said in response to the question. "That means you believe in them wholeheartedly, but I’m not that kind of father. I have work to do here. ....

"I absolutely love it here, I really do, and I would never think that a young brother from the South would really love it in this part of the country, but I really do. … We talk about it everyday. I love the mountains and the snow. We love it. ... I love everything about this part of the country and the fanbase that we have here. I just want to really bless you with a tremendously successful team. I really do. That's my heart."