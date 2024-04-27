Deion Sanders says he won't follow sons to NFL: 'I absolutely love it here'
Colorado coach Deion Sanders was asked after the Buffs' spring game Saturday what he tells recruits and their families when it comes to his long-term future with the program.
Sanders emphasized he expects to be coaching the Buffs even when his sons -- QB Shedeur Sanders and S Shilo Sanders -- move on to pursue the NFL.
“I tell them the truth -- I tell [them] that I’m a father, not a baby daddy. I don't follow my kids; I pave roads for my kids. I build generational wealth for my kids. I lead my kids. I don't follow my kids. So, I do not plan on following my kids to the NFL, but I'm thankful and I’m glad that you already pretty much put them in the NFL," the elder Sanders said in response to the question. "That means you believe in them wholeheartedly, but I’m not that kind of father. I have work to do here. ....
"I absolutely love it here, I really do, and I would never think that a young brother from the South would really love it in this part of the country, but I really do. … We talk about it everyday. I love the mountains and the snow. We love it. ... I love everything about this part of the country and the fanbase that we have here. I just want to really bless you with a tremendously successful team. I really do. That's my heart."