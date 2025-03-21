Defensive line unit set to bear more responsibility in the post-Shedeur era

The Colorado Buffaloes are just a few spring practices into their preparation for the 2025 season, but the message to the team is already clear: The defense needs to carry the load.

“We’re just pouring concrete for a solid base to go off of this year because we don’t have the best quarterback in America anymore,” pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp said. “We’re going to need to play some more [defense] and turn the ball over to our [offense].”

Without quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is set to be a top pick in the upcoming NFL draft, the defense indeed needs to continue the progress it made last season. Specifically, the defensive line needs to continue the upward trajectory it started in 2024.

Colorado’s defensive line was one of the best in the Big 12 last season There was tremendous improvement under defensive line coach Damione Lewis, who departed for the Miami in the offseason. The Buffaloes led the Big 12 with 39 sacks and were notably better versus the run.

The unit is now mostly composed of seniors, including Amari McNeil, who is poised for a big senior season as he enters his third and final season with Colorado. In 2024, he totaled 25 tackles and 3.5 sacks. His breakout game was on the road versus Texas Tech where earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors after a nine tackle, 1.5 sack performance.

The seniority is a consistent topic of discussion with many of the players on the defensive line trying to put together a resume for the pros. Sapp spoke highly of his seniors, noting that his job seems to be easier with their presence in the room.

“They lead the group,” Sapp said. “We really don’t have to get on top of them because I’ve always told them when I’m talking to one of them, I’m talking to all of them.”

He also made a point to praise specific players for their roles in coaching up the younger linemen in the unit.

“I’ll say something over here and then Arden [Walker] will pick it up, Tawfiq [Thomas] will pick it up, [Anquin] Barnes will pick it up. All our veteran guys, they just filter it through the young guys that this is the way we do it,” he said.

“You ain’t gotta like it, but you [have to] do it,” Sapp said with a laugh.

Recently hired defensive line coach Domata Peko Sr. echoed Sapp’s enthusiasm for the older group that the Buffaloes have this season.

“We have a lot of guys that this is their last year, their last chance to make it, it brings out the best in everybody,” Peko said. “So that’s what I love about our room is the competition we have.”

Peko, like many on head coach Deion Sanders’ staff, brings vast NFL experience to Boulder. Hired in February, he has 15 years of NFL playing experience, including a year in Colorado with the Denver Broncos. Additionally, Peko spent the 2024 season as an assistant coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

“Coming from Dallas to [Boulder], it’s a big difference,” he said. “Because guys in the league, they’re already there, they’re making a lot of money, they’re at the top, you know what I mean?”

“Coming here, these guys are trying to get to the top,” Peko continued. “So they’re so much hungrier here and just listen to your every word and I’m excited that they’re showing it on film.”

Without the aforementioned stardom at the quarterback position or the Heisman Trophy-winning Travis Hunter, the Buffs simply cannot just hope that they can score more points than the other team. The defense will have to win games for Colorado, and the coaches believe they have what it takes.