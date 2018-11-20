What is the buzz on Tuesday morning? Which coaches are being thrown around when talking about the CU head coach opening? West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen is being discussed by a number of outlets.

Who is he? Holgorsen has been West Virginia's head coach since 2011, which was his first head coaching opportunity after serving as an offensive coordinator at the likes of Texas Tech, Houston, and Oklahoma State. WVU has gone bowling in all but one year under Holgorsen, and he's posted two 10 win seasons. His overall record as a head coach is 61-39. Holgorsen is known for his high flying offenses at West Virginia.

Why him? I wasn't going to put him on my hot board until ESPN and Yahoo! Sports listed them in their candidate articles for CU. I suppose it would make sense for the Buffs to go after Holgorsen as he's a great offensive mind and can lead a program, but would Holgorsen move west, where he's never coached before, to take over a bigger rebuild when he already has a winning program? A source tells me that Holgorsen is unlikely to consider the CU job if Rick George comes calling.

