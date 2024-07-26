Colorado schedule outlook: Rocky Mountain Showdown returns to Fort Collins
The challenges of playing two hated rivals in back-to-back weeks aren’t always the most obvious, but Colorado learned all about them in 2023.
The Buffs followed up their big home win against Nebraska with a soppy, sluggish performance in the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State, one that lacked precision and attention to detail as they fell behind against CSU. Thanks to some fourth-quarter heroics from Shedeur Sanders and a defense that stood tall in the second overtime, the Buffs still prevailed 43-35 under the Folsom Field lights.
This year, the test gets even tougher. The Buffs take on an improved Nebraska team followed by a seemingly improved Colorado State team in back to back weeks, and this time they get both games on the road. As Colorado rebounds from the emotional highs and lows of a rivalry game in Lincoln, the Rams will be gearing up for them from the jump.
And surely Jay Norvell would love nothing more than to even the score with Deion Sanders at one apiece.
The Buffs will head to Fort Collins on Saturday, Sept. 14, for the first Rocky Mountain Showdown on road soil in 28 years. The game will kick off at 5:30 MST and will be broadcast on CBS. Let’s see what CSU is looking like heading into the fall.
Colorado State Summary
Head Coach: Jay Norvell (41-42 in 7 college seasons, 3rd at Colorado State)
2023 record: (5-7, 3-5 Mountain West)
2023 postseason: None
Total offense: 398.7 yards per game (54th in FBS)
Total defense: 415.9 yards allowed per game (104th)
Scoring offense: 26.1 points per game (73rd)
Scoring defense: 29.6 points allowed per game (95th)
Series history vs Colorado: Colorado leads 68-22-2
Offensive outlook
Key departures: TE Dallin Holker, WR Louis Brown IV, WR Justus Ross-Simmons, OG Andrew Cannon, OT Oliver Jervis
Key returners: QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, WR Tory Horton, C Jacob Gardner, OG Drew Moss, OT, Saveyon Henderson
Key additions: WR Donovan Ollie
CSU’s offense was head-scratching at times last season, explosive some days and reckless on others. Such is life with a freshman quarterback in Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who was impressive in his first career start in Boulder last September.
The youngster should be more steady in year two and will certainly be buoyed by Tory Horton’s surprise decision to return to CSU for another season. Horton has a case for being the best wideout in college football heading into 2024 and was spectacular again last season, sailing over 1,100 yards for the second consecutive year on his way to All-Mountain West first-team recognition for a second time. With over 3,000 career receiving yards and 26 touchdowns, Horton will certainly be ready for a final encore in his fifth season.
The rest of the receiving corps, however, is turning over, which will allow defenses to key in on Horton. Star tight end Dallin Holker is off to the NFL, and complementary wideouts Louis Brown IV and Justus Ross-Simmons both went portaling. Much of the replacement production will likely come from within, but Cincinnati transfer Donovan Ollie should start on the outside.
Up front, CSU returns three starters from what was an abnormally healthy unit in 2023, led by All-MWC second-team center Jacob Gardner. A more cohesive unit on the offensive line should help Fowler-Nicolosi operate with some more clarity in year two.
Defensive outlook
Key departures: EDGE Mohamed Kamara, LB Justin Sanchez, CB Chigozie Anusiem
Key returners: DL Nuer Gatkuoth, LB Chase Wilson, S Jack Howell, S Henry Blackburn
Key additions: CB Isaiah Essissima, CB Elias Larry
The Rams’ biggest and baddest playmaker on the defensive side—reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Mo Kamara—has transitioned to the pros, but that doesn’t mean that CSU’s defense as a whole won’t improve from a below average 2023 campaign. Sure, no one person is going to replace his absurd 13 sacks and 17 TFL’s, but the rest of CSU’s impact players on that side of the ball are back in 2024.
The conversation around this edition of the CSU defense has to start with the safety duo. Jack Howell led the Rams with 114 total tackles a season ago on his way to his second straight All-MWC first-team selection and will be a preseason favorite for many of the conference’s biggest awards on that side of the ball. While most CU fans will remember Henry Blackburn for his late hit that knocked Travis Hunter out of last year’s Showdown, the Colorado native established himself as a very solid player in the back end of the CSU defense, earning honorable mention All-Mountain West honors.
Linebacker Chase Wilson is also back after a second-team All-Conference season where he posted 107 total tackles and 8.5 TFLs and should give the defense a ton of stability in the middle playing in front of the two safeties.
The corner spot is the spot that could make or break the season for the Rams. Their No. 1 guy from 2023, Chigozie Anusiem, has departed, but experienced veterans Isaiah Essissima and Elias Larry have transferred in from Nevada and Navy, respectively. If both of them can hold up, this unit should be much improved.