The challenges of playing two hated rivals in back-to-back weeks aren’t always the most obvious, but Colorado learned all about them in 2023. The Buffs followed up their big home win against Nebraska with a soppy, sluggish performance in the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State, one that lacked precision and attention to detail as they fell behind against CSU. Thanks to some fourth-quarter heroics from Shedeur Sanders and a defense that stood tall in the second overtime, the Buffs still prevailed 43-35 under the Folsom Field lights. This year, the test gets even tougher. The Buffs take on an improved Nebraska team followed by a seemingly improved Colorado State team in back to back weeks, and this time they get both games on the road. As Colorado rebounds from the emotional highs and lows of a rivalry game in Lincoln, the Rams will be gearing up for them from the jump. And surely Jay Norvell would love nothing more than to even the score with Deion Sanders at one apiece. The Buffs will head to Fort Collins on Saturday, Sept. 14, for the first Rocky Mountain Showdown on road soil in 28 years. The game will kick off at 5:30 MST and will be broadcast on CBS. Let’s see what CSU is looking like heading into the fall.

Colorado State Summary

Head Coach: Jay Norvell (41-42 in 7 college seasons, 3rd at Colorado State) 2023 record: (5-7, 3-5 Mountain West) 2023 postseason: None Total offense: 398.7 yards per game (54th in FBS) Total defense: 415.9 yards allowed per game (104th) Scoring offense: 26.1 points per game (73rd) Scoring defense: 29.6 points allowed per game (95th) Series history vs Colorado: Colorado leads 68-22-2

Offensive outlook

Key departures: TE Dallin Holker, WR Louis Brown IV, WR Justus Ross-Simmons, OG Andrew Cannon, OT Oliver Jervis Key returners: QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, WR Tory Horton, C Jacob Gardner, OG Drew Moss, OT, Saveyon Henderson Key additions: WR Donovan Ollie CSU’s offense was head-scratching at times last season, explosive some days and reckless on others. Such is life with a freshman quarterback in Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who was impressive in his first career start in Boulder last September. The youngster should be more steady in year two and will certainly be buoyed by Tory Horton’s surprise decision to return to CSU for another season. Horton has a case for being the best wideout in college football heading into 2024 and was spectacular again last season, sailing over 1,100 yards for the second consecutive year on his way to All-Mountain West first-team recognition for a second time. With over 3,000 career receiving yards and 26 touchdowns, Horton will certainly be ready for a final encore in his fifth season. The rest of the receiving corps, however, is turning over, which will allow defenses to key in on Horton. Star tight end Dallin Holker is off to the NFL, and complementary wideouts Louis Brown IV and Justus Ross-Simmons both went portaling. Much of the replacement production will likely come from within, but Cincinnati transfer Donovan Ollie should start on the outside. Up front, CSU returns three starters from what was an abnormally healthy unit in 2023, led by All-MWC second-team center Jacob Gardner. A more cohesive unit on the offensive line should help Fowler-Nicolosi operate with some more clarity in year two.

Defensive outlook