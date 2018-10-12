CUSportsNation.com

Rivals.com

Kyle Ford update

Orange (Calif.) Lutheran and Rivals100 wide receiver Kyle Ford tore his ACL this fall, putting an unfortunate end to his high school football career. He still has a big decision to make in his recruitment but isn't close to making a decision just yet. Colorado is in the mix for the talented receiver and he took his official visit to CU in June. Other schools who are involved are USC and Oregon, and he plans to take official visits to both schools. Wisconsin recently offered Ford, and he has strong interest in the Badgers. It will be a battle to the finish line for the talented prospect.

Rutherford to commit on Saturday

Another top 100 recruit is considering the Buffs and that's four-star cornerback Isaiah Rutherford. The nation's No. 9 corner will be announcing his commitment on Saturday and all indications are that he's choosing between Colorado and Notre Dame. What is Mike Singer's feeling on Rutherford's commitment? Click here

Committing this Saturday..... Stay tuned — Isaiah Rutherford (@zay_rutherford) October 11, 2018

WR La'Vontae Shenault talks Colorado official visit

DeSoto (Texas) wide receiver La'Vontae Shenault officially visited Colorado over the weekend. The Texas Tech wide receiver commit was offered by the Buffaloes two years ago and has visited Boulder on a number of occasions. His first visit was with his brother Laviska Shenault, who of course is building a very strong legacy after what he's done for the Buffs through five games this season. "I've already been down there a couple of times, so I've mostly seen everything, but it was nice to see the coaches, my brother, KD [Nixon], and the team play another game," the younger Shenault said. Continue reading here

Johnson a surprise official visitor last weekend