CUSportsNation.com

Johnson a surprise official visitor last weekend
La'Vontae Shenault was expected to be Colorado's lone official visitor last weekend, but Fullerton (Calif.) Community College outside linebacker Caleb Johnson was added to the visitor list late in the week.
Johnson is a 6-foot,1, 220-pound three-star prospect who has been committed to Iowa State since July. The Buffaloes offered Johnson back in August.
