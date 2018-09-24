CUSportsNation.com

Colorado's Austrian-based offensive line commit Valentin Senn announced big news on Monday morning.

He was invited to participate in the prestigious Under Armour All-American Football game in Orlando, Florida in January.

"I'm very excited to announced that I was selected to compete in the (All-American game,)" Senn tweeted. "I'm very grateful to get a chance to compete against the best and to represent Austria, Europe, (Colorado), (the Swarco Raiders) and Gridiron Imports in Orlando!"

Senn is a 6-foot-7, 280-pound prospect who committed to Colorado back in June.

"I think it's a great football program and the business school is also approved," Senn previously said. "It just felt right."