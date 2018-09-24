CUSportsNation.com

Colorado pledge Valentin Senn achieves All-American status
Colorado's Austrian-based offensive line commit Valentin Senn announced big news on Monday morning.
He was invited to participate in the prestigious Under Armour All-American Football game in Orlando, Florida in January.
"I'm very excited to announced that I was selected to compete in the (All-American game,)" Senn tweeted. "I'm very grateful to get a chance to compete against the best and to represent Austria, Europe, (Colorado), (the Swarco Raiders) and Gridiron Imports in Orlando!"
Senn is a 6-foot-7, 280-pound prospect who committed to Colorado back in June.
"I think it's a great football program and the business school is also approved," Senn previously said. "It just felt right."
I‘m very excited to announce that I was selected to compete in the @AllAmericaGame. I’m very grateful to get a chance to compete against the best and to represent Austria🇦🇹, Europe 🇪🇺, @RunRalphieRun, @SWARCO_RAIDERS & @GridironImports in Orlando! #UAALLAMERICA @CraigHaubert pic.twitter.com/x8pvC7e6XF— Valentin Senn (@ValentinSenn) September 24, 2018