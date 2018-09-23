CUSportsNation.com

Coming into the season, I thought he'd make a jump from freshman to sophomore year, but I thought that seniors Kabion Ento, Jay MacIntyre, and Juwann Winfree would be the focal point of the passing offense. I thought we'd seen some Shenault and KD Nixon some and they showed enough in 2017 to prove that they'd be pretty good. Nixon is just about what I thought he'd be, but I didn't see Laviska Shenault being an early Heisman contender. He's been absolutely phenomenal.

Through two and a half games, Shenault has 26 receptions for 455 yards and three touchdowns and he's also added a rushing touchdown. His signature moment this season came on a game winning touchdown moment against the Cornhuskers.

Of wide receivers that have been targeted more than 25 times, Shenault has the best offensive grade in the country at 88.1, according to Pro Football Focus. His overall receiving grade is by far the best at 90.5.