The Pac-12 released its preseason honors for both men’s and women’s basketball Tuesday and its preseason media poll Wednesday, and the Buffs are well-represented all around.

Both squads carry high expectations into the 2023-24 campaign, and the preseason voting reflect the talent that they both have.

On the men’s side, forward Tristan da Silva and point guard KJ Simpson both earned preseason All-Pac-12 first-team honors after their stellar 2022-23 seasons that earned them both all-conference spots.

The Buffs, meanwhile, were voted fifth in the preseason poll.

The senior da Silva was the Buffs’ leading scorer a season ago, clocking in at just under 16 points per game and earning first-team all-conference honors. He is one of Colorado’s most experienced players, already with 90 games and 64 starts under his belt as he enters his fourth season.

“I feel as good about Tristan da Silva as a senior as I’ve felt about anybody in this program since I’ve been here,” head coach Tad Boyle said after the Buffs’ first practice of the season a few weeks ago. “In terms of his understanding of what he needs to do, the game has slowed down for him. He’s picking and choosing his spots. He’s a guy that’s gonna score a lot for us this year, and he’s also gonna be a playmaker for us this year.”

Simpson took a big leap in his first year as the Buffs’ starting point guard, leading the team in both assists and steals. His sophomore season landed him on the All-Pac-12 second-team. The young guard started 28 games for the Buffs last year and more than doubled his scoring average from his freshman year output, nearly matching da Silva at 15.9 points per game.

The Buffs are one of just two teams to have multiple selections on the 10-man preseason first-team, joining USC (Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier). In addition, highly-touted freshman Cody Williams made the Preseason All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention as a recipient of at least five votes.