Becker’s decision comes one week after the Buffs landed a commitment from Jackson State kicker Alejandro Mata, who is following coach Deion Sanders to Boulder after playing for him last season with the Tigers.

In what was a bleak season for Colorado – which finished 1-11, tying it for the worst single-season win percentage in program history – Becker was a welcome bright spot.

The Roseville, Calif. Native made 11 of his 13 kicks last season, including a five-of-six mark on kicks between 40 and 49 yards, and 20 of his 21 extra points. He had a season-long made field goal of 49 yards and his only two misses came from at least 40 yards out. That accuracy made him an important asset for a languishing offense that shuffled through quarterbacks over the course of the season.

Last season, Becker became the 10th-fastest player in Colorado history to reach 100 career points, doing it in 20 games. After making 14 of his 20 field goals and all 25 of his extra points as a freshman in 2021, he was named first-team all-Pac-12 by Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Network.

Though Becker leaves behind a sizable pair of shoes to fill, Mata seems capable of fitting into them just fine.

Last season at Jackson State, the Buford, Ga. native made 12 of his 13 field goal attempts and 50 of his 51 extra points. Both misses were blocked. While Mata has strong numbers, he’s relatively untested from longer distances. Only one of the field goals he tried was at least 40 yards, a 44-yarder against Tennessee State that was blocked. Mata’s longest made kick last season was from 38 yards.