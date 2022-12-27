The exodus of Jackson State players to Boulder continued Tuesday night as freshman kicker Alejandro Mata became the latest player from the school to make the move to Colorado via the transfer portal. Mata was impressive in his first college season as he helped guide the Tigers' kicking unit with 12 field goals on 13 attempts with the one miss coming on a blocked kick.

He also connected on 50 of his 51 extra point attempts during his freshman season at Jackson State. Again, his lone miss was blocked.

The 5-foot-9 kicker who played his high school football in Buford, Georgia twice made three field goals in game — Sept. 10 against Tennessee State and Oct. 22 against Campbell.

His season long came on a 38-yard field goal in a win on the road against Alcorn. Mata twice connected on kicks from 36 yards out earlier in the season, and he hit on a 33-yard attempt in the SWAC Championship against Southern.

He made two field goals in the 43-24 victory for the Tigers.

CU head coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff have started to focus their attention on specialists to end the year after making several key additions at other positions over the last week.

The Buffs added a commitment from Louisville punter Mark Vassett Monday giving the team a much-needed boost at that position.

Sophomore Cole Becker has served as the primary place kicker for Colorado in recent years, and he finished the 2022 season with 11 made field goals on 13 attempts with his longest kick coming from 49 yards out.

The California native made all but one of his 21 extra points this year.

Mata will have three seasons of eligibility left after he joins the Buffs.