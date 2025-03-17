Top takeaways from Deion Sanders' first press conference of spring

Watch the full press conference here and scroll down for our top five-ish takeaways from everything Sanders said Monday morning.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders held his first press conference of spring practice Monday, providing a few tidbits of intel from what he's seen on the field so far from the Buffs while delivering plenty else in the way of compelling comments on a range of other topics.

Colorado already has new defensive line coach Domata Peko, himself a former NFL standout, being helped out up front by Sapp and George Helow on the edge, while the offensive line has three coaches in OL coach Gunnar White, who is assisted by Andre Gurode and George Hegamin.

With the NCAA lifting the limit of on-field coaches a program can have, there's no reason not to add more talented coaches at spots when there's an opportunity.

Sanders has already stocked a lot of star power on his coaching staff with fellow Hall of Famers Warren Sapp (pass rush coordinator) and Marshall Faulk (running backs coach) along with plenty of other NFL experience, but he wouldn't give any hints as to who these next additions could be.

"We have a couple more huge moves to probably make this week, maybe one next week that you're going to really appreciate the understanding of how wonderful this staff is," he said.

At the start of his first press conference of spring practice Monday, Colorado coach Deion Sanders ran down the list of previously-announced new coaches for the program this year while throwing in a tease.

Sanders expounded on the impact Faulk is making with the running backs already in his short tenure at Colorado, while also addressing why promoting White from within to fill the void at O-line coach was the right move.

First on Faulk, the NFL legend who talked about his new role a few days ago ...

"I brought him in first and foremost because of his expertise of what he does. He was one of the greatest, arguably the greatest running back to ever play the game. I'm talking about in all phases -- blocking, running the ball, catching the ball out of the backfield and a bonafide leader," Sanders said. "Marshall made many of the checks for the quarterbacks early in those quarterbacks' careers -- he was just that smart. And we worked beside each other for over a decade at NFL Network, so I know him. He is not just a friend -- that's my dog, that's my boy, that's my man. I got love for Marshall Faulk.

"For him to even do what he's doing here, he didn't have to. Marshall don't need the money -- he's straight. For him to want to come and help these young men and us to do what we're doing and these guys to elevate to the next level, that's tremendous. I'm proud, I'm happy, l'm thankful, I'm elated. Every time I see him I go up and hug him, and look at the room and you see Mashall Faulk and then you listen in on some of the talks and the wisdom that he's giving these young men, it's unbelievable.

"They're getting it at cornerback, defensive line, they're getting it everywhere now and it's crazy. And I'm telling [you[, we have a couple surprises that you're going to say 'Darn it' -- you might use profanity but I say 'Darn it', you may use profanity -- but it's going to be some good guys."

Faulk takes over the worst rushing attack in football, statistically, as the Buffs ranked at the bottom of all FBS teams in averaging under 70.0 rushing yards per game in back-to-back years. Though not all of that was a matter of performance as the run game also wasn't a priority in the game plan many weeks.

Sanders reiterated that Faulk is key to fixing that.

"I learned from Year 1, you can't just do it with personnel, you've got to do it with coaching as well. And they must be united with one another," he said. "And you've got to know what you need. Not just grabbing someone from the portal. You've got to check them out thoroughly, know it's a fit, just not athletically but does he fit with the culture and what we're doing here at CU? I'm happy and elated what we have in house. We're still going to go fishing for a few more.'

White, meanwhile, has been on Sanders' staff since Jackson State and was in a supporting role the last two seasons before being elevated to head offensive line coach when Phil Loadholt left this offseason for Mississippi State.

Sanders said he was the obvious choice for the promotion.

"He's a workaholic, first of all. He works his butt off," Sanders said. "... He's going to be there at the wee hours of the night, he's going to make sure his job is complete. Usually when I get up to the office, the offensive line, their paperwork is on my desk first because we grade young men after every practice and he has it there first. It's just who he is. ...

"You talk about a man that's passionate about what he does and deserved the opportunity. When you win, you elevate from within. When you lose, you go out and find something outside the house. ... I love Gunnar. He's a good man, he's a good person and he deserves everything he has coming."

That said, Sanders made clear that his top priority when it came to setting his 2025 coaching staff was retaining defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, who received outside interest after helping to elevate Colorado's defense last season -- from 130th nationally in 2023 (453.3 yards per game) to 50th nationally last season at 351.9 YPG.

"Shoot, that had to be the No. 1 purpose that we had, as well as Pat [Shurmur] -- don't sleep on Pat, he's doing a tremendous job here. But Rob was on everybody's list to try to secure his services, and he deserves everything he's got coming and then some," Sanders said. "You know when you get a guy and you have success you're not going to keep him long. ... When you win you expect your staff to be ravaged -- you expect that. And he was the top dog. ...

"I don't know if we're going to be able to hold him after this season, but I'm going to enjoy this ride -- I really am. He's one of the best in the business as well as Pat and the rest of our coaches. We have a wonderful coaching staff. Please don't underestimate that."

Livingston talked last week about his decision to return, while receiving a raise to $1.5 million this season (and $1.6 million next season).

Sanders also noted that cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis drew NFL interest this offseason.

"Don't sleep on Coach Mathis. The Saints wanted him as well, but we got over 20 years together -- it's going to take a little more than that," Sanders said. "I know they came with a bag, but it's going to take a little more than that. That's my dog, that's my buddy and he has coordinator ability."

With all the talk about the new coaches, Sanders made an interesting comment that could be parsed a certain way as it pertains to the coaches that have left or been replaced during his tenure.

"Every time we lose someone we gain someone, which kind of is a more -- I'm not going to say a better fit but a more pleasant fit, if I'm analyzing that correctly. I'm trying to be kind," he said.