CU's offensive line coaches emphasizing running game this spring

Colorado's offensive line has received some scrutiny during head coach Deion Sanders' two-year tenure, but the Buffs have added three new coaches — offensive line coach Gunnar White and co-assistants George Hegamin and Andre Gurode — who are looking to build a path for progress.

In 2023, CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders was tied as the most-sacked quarterback in college football taking on a total of 52 hits. In 2024, Sanders once again held the No. 1 spot in that category as he absorbed 42 sacks.

Colorado's pass protection certainly has not been ideal the past two years, and neither was the run blocking as the Buffs averaged under 70 yards rushing per game (last in FBS) in back-to-back seasons. There's room for improvement within this unit, and the new offensive line coaches hope to grow in several areas with an emphasis on running the ball.

“We have to run the ball, like that's a non-negotiable,” White said. “We had two of the best players in college football last year. Of course, we're going to utilize that, right? So if it's a weapon and a strength, why leave it on the table? But we have to run the ball. The team has to depend on the offensive line this year for us to be successful like we're planning and hope to be.”