Colorado adds Byron Leftwich to the coaching staff

Colorado has added former NFL quarterback and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to its coaching staff, per multiple reports.

Deion Sanders introduced Leftwich to the team just two days after the CU head coach informed the media that he would be making “huge moves” regarding the coaching personnel soon.

“We have a couple more huge moves that we’ll probably make this week, maybe one next week that you’re going to really appreciate,” Sanders said Monday.

Leftwich is the Buffs’ 11th member the on-field staff to either coach or play in the NFL. The Washington D.C. native brings both the professional player and coaching perspective to CU.

Leftwich played quarterback in the league for nine years with stints at Jacksonville (2003-2006), Atlanta (2007), Pittsburgh (2008, 2010-2012) and Tampa Bay (2009).

Four years after his NFL career, he returned to the league where he became a coaching intern with the Arizona Cardinals in 2016. The Cardinals eventually elevated him to their quarterbacks coach for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. During that 2018 season, Leftwich was promoted to the interim offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired their previous offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

Leftwich was hired by the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2019. Leftwich eventually helped lead Tom Brady and the Bucs to a Super Bowl LV win in 2021.

It is not yet clear what Leftwich's duties will be in Boulder, but rules changes over the last couple years allow programs to have more on-field instruction from staff members.